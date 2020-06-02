State beef councils join with NCBA to greatly expand digital beef advertising

Source: Federation of State Beef Councils | June 2, 2020

State beef councils around the country are joining forces to invest state-controlled Beef Checkoff dollars in Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. digital advertising campaigns. These efforts will significantly expand beef promotion in their own states as well as in consumer-abundant U.S. regions.

The councils are working with the staff at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a Beef Checkoff contractor, to provide reach to about 70 million consumers, creating more than 733,000 visits to the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. website through Google advertising, generating an estimated 56 million national and state video views on YouTube and producing more than 2.3 million radio listens through Spotify.

Seventeen state councils have instituted “state footprint” media campaigns to feature Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. advertising within their own states. Four multi-state collaborative media campaigns have also been created, with states focusing on four regions – Southeast, Western United States, Top 5 States and the Midwest – with campaigns targeting beef consumers.

Avenues selected for the advertising include Google Search Advertising, YouTube Video Advertising and Spotify Audio Streaming Advertising. Google Search Ads deliver hundreds of thousands of consumers to the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. website, the Beef Checkoff’s one-stop resource for all things beef. YouTube ads showcase beef through the power of video advertising, inspiring consumers with crave-worthy beauty shots of beef. YouTube is the “new TV,” with the world watching 1 billion hours of YouTube videos daily. Spotify is the world’s largest and fastest growing radio streaming platform, and radio ads on that platform bring to life the sizzling sounds of beef, backed by beef’s signature Copeland Rodeo music.

States have spent more than $1.1 million in state-controlled checkoff dollars toward the campaigns so far in 2020. Because the NCBA staff has expertise in advertising and marketing, the campaign can efficiently focus more directly on checkoff-funded Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. digital media related to beef cooking, nutrition and production, helping optimize the campaign. Beef content is also extended and Beef Checkoff funds leveraged, promoting a consistent beef message and strengthening the national and state elements of the Beef Checkoff.

“Through these campaigns state beef councils can extend both national and state-developed content, leveraging funds from both the national and state halves of the $1-per-head national Beef Checkoff to reach consumers and promote a consistent beef message,” says Buck Wehrbein, a Nebraska cattle feeder and chairman of the Federation of State Beef Councils. “This allows state beef councils to spend their dollars more efficiently, focusing on stories about local producers while expanding distribution of recipes and other national Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. assets throughout the country. The extension is a great example of how individual state beef councils and the Federation of State Beef Councils partner on projects and efforts that help strengthen beef demand.”

State beef councils supporting the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. media campaign within their states are the Wyoming Beef Council, North Dakota Beef Commission, Nebraska Beef Council, Oklahoma Beef Council, Texas Beef Council, Ohio Beef Council, Wisconsin Beef Council and Washington State Beef Commission. Also the Utah Beef Council, Idaho Beef Council, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Pennsylvania Beef Council, Louisiana Beef Industry Council, Virginia Beef Industry Council, Arizona Beef Council, Kansas Beef Council and Florida Beef Council. In addition, the Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative is participating in the campaign.

Beef councils supporting digital beef advertising within targeted regions are: North Dakota Beef Commission, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Illinois Beef Council, Wyoming Beef Council and Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (Top 5 States Media Campaign); Michigan Beef Industry Commission , Missouri Beef Industry Council, Minnesota Beef Council, Iowa Beef Industry Council, Illinois Beef Council, Nebraska Beef Council and North Dakota Beef Commission (Midwest Media Campaign); Oklahoma Beef Council, Iowa Beef Industry Council and North Dakota Beef Commission (Western US States Media Campaign; and Alabama Beef Council, Florida Beef Council, Georgia Beef Board, Kentucky Beef Council, Tennessee Beef Industry Council, Mississippi Beef Council, South Carolina Beef Council and North Dakota Beef Commission (Southeast Media Campaign).



