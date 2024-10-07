Starr County man arrested for stealing livestock

FORT WORTH, Texas (October 7, 2024) — Eloy Vera Jr. was arrested and charged on third-degree felony charges for theft of livestock after stealing eight head of cattle in Starr County.

This arrest comes from an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., who received reports of stolen cattle from a Starr County resident in August. The cattle were stolen from a victim who recently inherited the livestock after the death of the previous ranch owner.

During an investigation, Aguilar found video footage showing a white truck and trailer hauling the cattle away from the victim’s property. Aguilar identified the owner of the vehicle was Vera.

After contacting Vera, Aguilar reported Vera was fully aware the cattle were not his and had taken the livestock without the owner’s permission.

Vera held the livestock at an undisclosed location, later surrendering some of the cattle to authorities. Vera retained a portion of the livestock, demanding compensation from the victims for expenses associated with the care of the cattle from the prior weeks.

All eight head of cattle stolen by Vera have since been recovered.

A warrant was issued for Vera’s arrest, who turned himself in to Special Ranger Aguilar at the Starr County Jail earlier last week.

Eloy Vera Jr. mugshot