Special ranger testifies on brand registration legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (February 24, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive director of law enforcement, brand and inspection services Scott Williamson testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture & Rural Affairs today.

Senate Bill 503, a Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association priority bill for the 89th Texas Legislative Session, establishes an electronic registry for livestock brands.

Williamson emphasized the importance of an online database and its benefits to ranchers, county clerks and law enforcement in Texas.

“A bill that establishes an electronic registry for livestock brands would update the current antiquated process that will bring efficiency, transparency and ease of use to county clerks, law enforcement and livestock producers while still offering in person registration,” said Williamson.

Currently, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association gathers brand information from county governments and law enforcement agencies to aid in investigations of lost or stolen livestock. While this registry is crucial to their work, it remains incomplete. A comprehensive, state-owned and managed database better serves the state.

“This proposed registry will improve overall efficiency, reduce errors and benefit all parties involved – ranchers, clerks and law enforcement – as they manage and protect livestock brands,” said Williamson.

If passed, law enforcement will have access to relevant information as they identify stolen or stray livestock and will reduce the need for a county to hold animals for extended periods of time while the rightful owner is identified.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest and has an active presence in Austin where it advocates for ranching and the beef industry.

###