Special Ranger Silent Auction bidding opens on Sept. 1

The Special Ranger Silent Auction opens on Sept. 1 with a whole new catalog of items! Custom hats, spurs and engraved pistols, plus knives, art, branding irons, books, jewelry, signed sports memorabilia — there’s something for everyone. A

ll bidding will take place online using the same system as previous auctions, Silent Auction Pro, so if you registered to bid earlier this year or last, you should be good to go. Bidding ends on Sept. 15. Scroll down for instructions on how to register and bid.

Featured items will include:

  • Custom-engraved Colt 45 pistol and grips 
  • Gooseneck Big Bend livestock trailer 
  • James Leddy handmade boots 
  • 5D custom 20X felt hat 
  • Kerry Kelley custom spurs 
  • Nolan Ryan autographed jersey 
  • Larry Mahan autographed framed photo 
  • Deer feeders 
  • Vortex binoculars 
  • Rudolph day and night vision scope 
  • San Antonio Rodeo box seats 
  • and much more!

The auction will take place using Silent Auction Pro software. Bidding will close in three sections on Sept. 16. The first section will close at 4 p.m., the second at 5 p.m. and the last section at 6 p.m.

Click or tap here to view a all items up for bid. If you are asked for a group number, it is 1338.

Mobile Bidding Sign-up Instructions

  1. Open your browser and go to http://m.silentauctionpro.com from your PC or mobile device. 
  2. Enter group number 1338 in the group number field.
  3. Click the log in button for existing account or register button for a new account.
  4. Complete the registration process including putting your credit card on file.

Or use the QR Scanner: Scan the code below to go to the mobile online bidding page:

https://m.silentauctionpro.com/bidonlinefilter.php?groupId=1338

