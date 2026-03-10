Smith County man arrested following a lengthy investigation led by TSCRA Special Rangers

FORT WORTH, Texas (March 10, 2026) — Brandon Wiginton of Tyler was arrested on felony theft charges related to more than $96,000 in stolen hay and associated revenue in Cherokee and Smith counties. The arrest is the result of a multi-year investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand and Darrel Bobbitt.

In August 2022, Special Rangers Hand and Bobbitt received a report involving a business partnership that allegedly resulted in the theft of hay and related revenue.

Special Rangers obtained statements, conducted interviews and reviewed financial records and supporting documents during the investigation. Investigators determined the offenses occurred in both Cherokee and Smith counties.

The case was submitted to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office and presented to a Cherokee County grand jury. After reviewing the evidence, the grand jury returned an indictment against Wiginton for theft of property valued at more than $30,000 but less than $150,000. The grand jury also returned an alternative indictment for misapplication of fiduciary property.

Special Rangers also obtained arrest warrants for similar charges in Smith County.

Wiginton surrendered to authorities at his residence and was taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail. He was later released on bond March 2.

The investigation spanned more than three years and involved coordination between multiple Special Rangers, local law enforcement and prosecutors.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office and Smith County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.