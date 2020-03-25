Six places cattlemen can turn for mental health help

The cattle business is stressful even under the best of circumstances. Between volatile markets and Mother Nature, there’s just so much out of your control. But the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic has taken things to the next level.

On Saturday, I wrote a little about stress and ways to improve your mental health at home. But what if that’s not enough?

Here are six resources for those struggling with stress, anxiety or depression:

At Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, we know your struggles and worries, and we’re here to help. Please reach out to any of us if we can help.

Stay healthy and take care of yourself!

-Katrina

Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.