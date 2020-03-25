Six places cattlemen can turn for mental health help
The cattle business is stressful even under the best of circumstances. Between volatile markets and Mother Nature, there’s just so much out of your control. But the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic has taken things to the next level.
On Saturday, I wrote a little about stress and ways to improve your mental health at home. But what if that’s not enough?
Here are six resources for those struggling with stress, anxiety or depression:
- Your primary care provider.
- Crisis Text Line. Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor via text message.
- 2-1-1 Texas. Dial 211 to find information about crisis counseling resources in your local community.
- Psychology Today’s Find a Therapist.
- Talkspace online therapy.
- The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 800-273-TALK (8255).
At Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, we know your struggles and worries, and we’re here to help. Please reach out to any of us if we can help.
Stay healthy and take care of yourself!
-Katrina
Katrina Huffstutler is the executive director of communications for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.