Shelby County man arrested for theft of livestock and exploitation of the elderly

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 8, 2024) – Danny Matthew Wright of Timpson, was arrested Jan. 5, 2024, on charges of theft of livestock and exploitation of the elderly.

The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt. He received a report indicating that Wright, a ranch hand, had stolen cattle from his employer, an elderly resident of Shelby County.

With assistance from Shelby County Constables, Josh Tipton and Taylor Fanguy, the team discovered the identification of a stolen cow through a brand registered to the victim.

An impaneled grand jury, presented with the findings of the investigation, indited Wright for the theft of livestock and exploitation of the elderly.

Wright was released on bond on Jan. 9, 2024, and is pending trial.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association thanks Shelby County Constable’s Office for their joint efforts in this investigation bringing the case to prosecution.

