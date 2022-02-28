Share your opinion at the Texas Comptroller’s broadband listening tour

Over the next two months, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will embark on a statewide listening tour to hear from Texans about internet access and to collect valuable input that will be used to develop the state’s first broadband plan. This information will help the newly established Broadband Development Office determine how to close the digital divide in Texas.

The Comptroller’s Broadband Listening Tour will consist of 12 public forums held at different locations around the state. These events are free, and everyone is encouraged to attend to share their thoughts on the current state of broadband services in Texas.

We invite you to attend the following listening tour stop:

University of Houston-Victoria – March 7, 2 p.m.

Northwest Center, Multipurpose Room

1604 E. Airline

Victoria, Texas 77901

Register now!

If you are unable to attend this event, please visit Texas Broadband Listening Tour 2022 for details about other events nearest you. You also can share your feedback by filling out our online survey. Survey responses will be collected until May 5, 2022.