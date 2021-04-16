Severe weather this summer could cause another Texas power crisis

Electricity outages in Texas could occur again this summer — just a few months after the devastating winter storm that left millions of Texans without power for days — if the state experiences a severe heat wave or drought combined with high demand for power, according to recent assessments by the state’s grid operator. Experts and company executives are warning that the power grid that covers most of the state is at risk of another crisis this summer, when demand for electricity typically peaks as homes and businesses crank up air conditioning to ride out the Texas heat. Texas is likely to see a hotter and drier summer than normal this year, according to NOAA’s April climate outlook, and 2021 is very likely to rank among the 10 warmest years on record globally. Read more at The Texas Tribune…