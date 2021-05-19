Schedule released for Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

This summer, thousands of cattle raisers and landowners will gather for the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. And now, prospective attendees can get a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Some highlights include a keynote address by Mike Huckabee, the CattleFax Market Outlook by Randy Blach, more than 30 hours of educational sessions, the region’s largest industry-specific trade show and the Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance featuring Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.

The entire tentative schedule is now available here. A schedule of School for Successful Ranching sessions is available here.

The event, hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, will be held July 23-25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Registration is now open here.