Convention Photography

Schedule released for Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

This summer, thousands of cattle raisers and landowners will gather for the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. And now, prospective attendees can get a sneak peek at what’s in store.

Some highlights include a keynote address by Mike Huckabee, the CattleFax Market Outlook by Randy Blach, more than 30 hours of educational sessions, the region’s largest industry-specific trade show and the Cattle Raisers Dinner and Dance featuring Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.

The entire tentative schedule is now available here. A schedule of School for Successful Ranching sessions is available here.

The event, hosted by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, will be held July 23-25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. Registration is now open here.

/ Events, TSCRA Update

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: