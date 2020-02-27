Rural emergency personnel, unique response and training

While training and education for firefighters and emergency response personnel is standard, rural first responders must at times face unique incidents, and adopt unique procedures. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rod Bain looks at rural emergency response, and how it differs from urban and suburban emergencies, in the Feb. 25, 2020, edition of Agriculture USA audio broadcast. Rod talks with Scott Heiberger of the National Farm Medicine Center and Kevin Zummwalt of the University of Missouri’s Fire and Rescue Training Institute about rural emergency personnel. Click here to listen at USDA or see below.

