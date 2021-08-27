Roofer faces felony charges in Pecos County scam

Rancher paid company more than $90,000, but work was never completed

Irineo Monreal, 41, was arrested in Midland August 25, by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Clay McKinney and Marty Baker and Midland County Sheriff’s Department officers. The roofer faces third-degree felony charges after being accused of taking a $92,500 deposit but not holding up his end of the deal.

The victim, a Pecos County rancher, contacted Badger Roofing and Repairs for an estimate on replacing the rooves of 11 structures on his property. Monreal, the business owner, bid the job at $185,000 and requested half up front, which was paid Jan. 7.

McKinney said the rancher told him Monreal removed the roof off each building, but never replaced them and would not respond to contact or try to resolve the issue. A month went by, and the victim reached out to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association for help.

Following his investigation, McKinney presented the case file to the 83rd District Attorney’s Office, which had agreed to accept the complaint as a criminal case.

McKinney says this case is a good reminder to know who you’re doing business with, especially in situations where a deposit is required.

“Ask lots of questions, get referrals from friends and check out reviews online,” he said. “You can never be too careful.”

McKinney would like to thank the Midland County Sheriff’s Department and the Pecos County Sheriff’s Department for their contributions to the case.