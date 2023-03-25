Robertson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent recognized by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

David Groschke recognized as a leader in local beef education.

Today, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced David Groschke, a Robertson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, as the 2023 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef.

The award, which was created to recognize Texas’ most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production, is presented annually at Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

Arthur Uhl, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s president, noted the important role county extension agents play in educating cattle producers to improve the industry and better natural resource stewardship.

“Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents are instrumental to the beef cattle industry,” Uhl said. “David Groschke is an exemplary example of this, having dedicated his career to supporting and educating beef producers. We’re thankful for his efforts implementing first-class beef and range programming events reaching hundreds of producers in Texas.”

Groschke has led in-depth programming focusing on range health, beef cattle economics, marketing and beef cattle management throughout Robertson County. Community engagement led by Groschke ensures his programming is relevant and timely to all cattle producers, and creative outreach efforts leveraging in-person events, newsletters and media outreach expand the reach of these efforts.

###