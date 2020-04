Rick Perry takes Ted Cruz up on challenge, donates beef to Fayette County EMS

Rick Perry, the former U.S. Secretary of Energy and former Texas governor, accepted a social media challenge from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and some first-responders at the Fayette County EMS will eat very well as a result. Perry donated a box of Wagyu beef from Ranger Cattle Company in Austin to the emergency workers in Round Top, and he documented the occasion with an Instagram post. –Read more at KXAN…