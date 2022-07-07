Register Now for TSCRA Policy Conference

Sept. 12-14, San Antonio

Sept. 12-14, San Antonio will host the 2022 TSCRA Policy Conference at the Omni La Mansion del Rio on the riverwalk. Registration is open. Early bird pricing and the hotel block ends Aug. 17.

The event will feature three keynote speakers discussing pertinent policy issues facing the state and nation. The association’s four policy committees and the board of directors will meet to determine TSCRA’s stance on issues in the upcoming legislative session. The event is open to all ranchers, landowners and wildlife managers from across the country.

From border security to wildlife issues to animal health guidelines, the Policy Conference will tackle big issues with big impacts for Texas agriculture.

Register for the event now here, or by emailing [email protected].