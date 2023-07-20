Protecting Employees From Coast To Coast

Cattle Raisers Insurance group plans offer exceptional benefits.

Mike Atkinson is an accomplished entrepreneur, rancher and proud member of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

Hailing from a family of ranchers in Comanche County, Atkinson carried out his family legacy by being a part of the association for nearly four decades and availing of its services such as Cattle Raisers Insurance.

Since 1985, Atkinson has worked with Cattle Raisers Insurance to provide medical insurance for himself and his family. A few years ago, he realized the insurance brokerage could offer his employees coverage, too.

When Atkinson started his latest business in 2019, Advanced Mobile Filtration Services LLC, one of his main priorities was finding the right insurance policy to protect his employees.

Advanced Mobile Filtration Services uses innovative technology to provide on-site water treatments and industrial water filtration across the U.S. and Canada.

Currently, Atkinson and his company employ about 13 people and are expecting to have more than 20 employees by the end of the year.

With such a rapidly growing company and the current cost of insurance, Atkinson knew he needed to consider a group medical insurance policy.

“As we were growing and hiring new employees, a key concern for us was providing good benefits and medical insurance,” Atkinson says. “That’s when we called Cattle Raisers Insurance and started working with Michele Woodham to formulate a group policy everyone felt comfortable with and wouldn’t put any extra financial burden on our employees when it came to insurance.”

Atkinson knew they needed a PPO policy, but he also wanted to provide 100% coverage, no premium costs, low deductibles, and vision and dental coverage for his employees, who live throughout the country, ranging from California to Tennessee.

“We wanted full coverage for all our employees,” he says. “Especially since we employ military veterans, we wanted to offer vision and dental options to them in addition to their military benefits.”

Initially, Atkinson was hesitant to pursue a group policy due to the large financial commitment.

“It’s a big step to start paying insurance for so many people, but we’re a growing company and we wanted to provide good insurance,” he says. “Cattle Raisers Insurance helped us do that.”

For ranchers and business owners, insurance is an important benefit in today’s hiring environment.

Atkinson couldn’t stress enough how critical medical insurance benefits are to maintaining and hiring good employees and he encourages others to reach out to Cattle Raisers Insurance. “Insurance is a necessary evil,” he says. “But I’ve been involved with CRI for 38 years, and they’re always extremely helpful. Our employees have given several compliments to our insurance plan. Their service is far superior to any other options.”

By Chrissy Fly, a freelance writer and photographer from Dalhart.