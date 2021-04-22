Private water well screenings set for early May

Source: AgriLife Today | April 22, 2021

The Texas Well Owner Network is hosting several water well screenings in early May for residents in Brewster, Crockett, Culberson, Ector, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Midland, Presidio, Reeves and Terrell counties. These events will give area residents the opportunity to have their well water screened.

It is important that people wanting to have their well water screened pick up sample bag, bottle and instructions from a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office.

The screenings are presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Water Resources Institute, TWRI, in partnership with the groundwater conservation districts, GCDs, in those counties.

Each screening drop-off event will be from 8:30-10 a.m. The cost for each sample is $10.

John Smith, AgriLife Extension program specialist, College Station, said area residents wanting to have their well water screened should pick up a sample bag, bottle and instructions from the AgriLife Extension office or groundwater conservation district office.

“It is very important that only sampling bags and bottles from the AgriLife Extension office be used and all instructions for proper sampling are followed to ensure accurate results,” Smith said.

Meeting schedule

Dates and locations for the sample drop-offs, as well as dates, times and locations for follow-up meetings explaining the screening results are:

Sampling and testing

Smith said private water wells should be tested annually. Samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E. coli, nitrate-nitrogen and salinity.

Smith said research shows the presence of E. coli bacteria in water indicates that waste from humans or warm-blooded animals may have contaminated the water. Water contaminated with E. coli is more likely to also have pathogens present that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea or other symptoms.

The presence of nitrate-nitrogen in well water is also a concern.

“Water with nitrate-nitrogen at levels of 10 parts per million is considered unsafe for human consumption,” Smith said. “These nitrate levels above 10 parts per million can disrupt the ability of blood to carry oxygen throughout the body, resulting in a condition called methemoglobinemia. Infants less than 6 months of age and young livestock are most susceptible.”

Salinity as measured by total dissolved solids will also be determined for each sample, he said. Water with high levels may leave deposits and have a salty taste. Using water with high levels for irrigation may damage soil or plants.

Smith said it is extremely important for those submitting samples to be at the respective follow-up meeting to receive results, learn corrective measures for identified problems and improve their understanding of private well management.

More information on water well screenings

For more information or to ask question, use the following contact information:

Brewster County: AgriLife Extension, 432-837-6207; GCD, 432-386-3437.

Crockett County: AgriLife Extension, 325-392-2721; GCD, 325-226-5156.

Culberson County: AgriLife Extension, 432-283-8440; GCD, 432-283-1548.

Ector and Midland counties: AgriLife Extension – Ector County, 432-498-4071, Midland County, 432-686-4700.

Hudspeth County: AgriLife Extension, 915-369-2291; Underground Water Conservation District, 915-964-2932.

Jeff Davis-Brewster counties: AgriLife Extension, 432-837-6207; Underground Water Conservation District, 432-426-3441.

Presidio County: AgriLife Extension, 432-729-4746; Underground Water Conservation District, 432-295-2568.

Reeves County: AgriLife Extension, 432-287-0600; GCD, 432-448-3174.

Terrell County: AgriLife Extension, 432-345-2291; GCD, 972-345-7895.

To learn more about the programs offered through the network or to find additional publications and resources, visit http://twon.tamu.edu.

Funding for the Texas Well Owner Network is through a Clean Water Act nonpoint source grant provided by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The project is managed by TWRI, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, AgriLife Extension and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.