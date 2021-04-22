Private water well screenings set for early May
Source: AgriLife Today | April 22, 2021
The Texas Well Owner Network is hosting several water well screenings in early May for residents in Brewster, Crockett, Culberson, Ector, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Midland, Presidio, Reeves and Terrell counties. These events will give area residents the opportunity to have their well water screened.
The screenings are presented by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Water Resources Institute, TWRI, in partnership with the groundwater conservation districts, GCDs, in those counties.
Each screening drop-off event will be from 8:30-10 a.m. The cost for each sample is $10.
John Smith, AgriLife Extension program specialist, College Station, said area residents wanting to have their well water screened should pick up a sample bag, bottle and instructions from the AgriLife Extension office or groundwater conservation district office.
“It is very important that only sampling bags and bottles from the AgriLife Extension office be used and all instructions for proper sampling are followed to ensure accurate results,” Smith said.
Meeting schedule
Dates and locations for the sample drop-offs, as well as dates, times and locations for follow-up meetings explaining the screening results are:
- Brewster County — Sample drop-off on May 4 at the AgriLife Extension office for Brewster County, 2101 FM 1703, Alpine, or the Brewster County GCD office, 203 N. 7 St., Alpine. Results meeting, 10 a.m. May 5, Alpine Civic Center, 100 N. 13 St., Alpine.
- Crockett County — Sample drop-off on May 3 at the AgriLife Extension office for Crockett County, 1301 Ave. AA, Ozona, or the Crockett County GCD office, 201 11 St., Suite C, Ozona. Results meeting, 9 a.m. May 7, Crockett County Youth & Civic Center, 104 Medical Drive, Ozona.
- Culberson County — Sample drop-off on May 3 at the AgriLife Extension office for Culberson County, 300 La Caverna St., Van Horn or the Culberson County GCD office, 1300 W. Broadway St., Van Horn. Results meeting, 5 p.m. May 4, El Capitan Meeting Room, 100 E. Broadway St., Van Horn.
- Ector and Midland counties — Sample drop-off on May 5 at the AgriLife Extension office for Ector County, 1010 E. 8 St., #220, Odessa, or the AgriLife Extension office for Midland County, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Results meeting, 6 p.m. May 6, 1010 E. 8th St., #200, Odessa.
- Hudspeth County — Sample drop-off on May 3 at the AgriLife Extension office for Hudspeth County, 205 W. Brown St., Sierra Blanca or the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District office, 107 Dodson St., Dell City. Results meeting, 5 p.m. May 4, El Capitan Meeting Room, 100 E. Broadway St., Van Horn.
- Jeff Davis-Brewster counties — Sample drop-off on May 4 at the AgriLife Extension office for Jeff Davis-Brewster counties, 107 W. Ave. E, Suite 8, Alpine, or the Jeff Davis County Underground Water Conservation District office, 113 State St., Fort Davis. Results meeting, 10 a.m. May 5, Alpine Civic Center, 100 N. 13 St., Alpine.
- Presidio County — Sample drop-off on May 4 at the AgriLife Extension office for Presidio County, or the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District office, both located at 300 N. Highland St., Marfa. Results meeting,10 a.m. May 5, Alpine Civic Center, 100 N. 13 St., Alpine.
- Reeves County— Sample drop-off on May 3 at the AgriLife Extension office for Reeves County, 700 W. Daggett St., Pecos, or the Reeves County GCD office, 119 S. Cedar St., Pecos. Results meeting, 7 p.m. May 5, Reeves County GCD office.
- Terrell County — Sample drop-off on May 3 at the AgriLife Extension office for Terrell County, Courthouse Square, 105 E Hackberry St., Sanderson. Results meeting, 9 a.m. May 7, Crockett County Civic and Youth Center, 104 Medical Drive, Ozona.
Sampling and testing
Smith said private water wells should be tested annually. Samples will be screened for contaminants, including total coliform bacteria, E. coli, nitrate-nitrogen and salinity.
Smith said research shows the presence of E. coli bacteria in water indicates that waste from humans or warm-blooded animals may have contaminated the water. Water contaminated with E. coli is more likely to also have pathogens present that can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea or other symptoms.
The presence of nitrate-nitrogen in well water is also a concern.
“Water with nitrate-nitrogen at levels of 10 parts per million is considered unsafe for human consumption,” Smith said. “These nitrate levels above 10 parts per million can disrupt the ability of blood to carry oxygen throughout the body, resulting in a condition called methemoglobinemia. Infants less than 6 months of age and young livestock are most susceptible.”
Salinity as measured by total dissolved solids will also be determined for each sample, he said. Water with high levels may leave deposits and have a salty taste. Using water with high levels for irrigation may damage soil or plants.
Smith said it is extremely important for those submitting samples to be at the respective follow-up meeting to receive results, learn corrective measures for identified problems and improve their understanding of private well management.
More information on water well screenings
For more information or to ask question, use the following contact information:
- Brewster County: AgriLife Extension, 432-837-6207; GCD, 432-386-3437.
- Crockett County: AgriLife Extension, 325-392-2721; GCD, 325-226-5156.
- Culberson County: AgriLife Extension, 432-283-8440; GCD, 432-283-1548.
- Ector and Midland counties: AgriLife Extension – Ector County, 432-498-4071, Midland County, 432-686-4700.
- Hudspeth County: AgriLife Extension, 915-369-2291; Underground Water Conservation District, 915-964-2932.
- Jeff Davis-Brewster counties: AgriLife Extension, 432-837-6207; Underground Water Conservation District, 432-426-3441.
- Presidio County: AgriLife Extension, 432-729-4746; Underground Water Conservation District, 432-295-2568.
- Reeves County: AgriLife Extension, 432-287-0600; GCD, 432-448-3174.
- Terrell County: AgriLife Extension, 432-345-2291; GCD, 972-345-7895.
To learn more about the programs offered through the network or to find additional publications and resources, visit http://twon.tamu.edu.
Funding for the Texas Well Owner Network is through a Clean Water Act nonpoint source grant provided by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The project is managed by TWRI, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Research, AgriLife Extension and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Texas A&M University.