Price hikes & limits could last to June as meatpacking facilities react to COVID-19 outbreaks

Consumers are experiencing price hikes and purchase limits at grocery store meat markets as processing plants adjust their workflow to manage COVID-19 outbreaks. The Texas Beef Council said beef processing is down 25% due to slower production at processing facilities across the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. However, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Robert McKnight said there’s no reason for consumers to panic-buy. “I would wouldn’t want to throw any alarm to the consumers. There is plenty of product out there. We’re just a little slower getting it to the retail level of the grocery stores.” –Read more and see video at KXAN News