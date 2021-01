Perrier promoted to supervisor

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, Pawhuska, Oklahoma, has been promoted to Region 3 supervisor. In this role, he replaces John Cummings, who stepped down from the position but will continue to serve his district as a special ranger.

Last week, Perrier received his gold badge at the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation headquarters.

TSCRA members can find their local special ranger here.