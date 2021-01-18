Overall meat sales higher in 2020

The impact of COVID-19 on consumer buying habits continued through the end of the year, with overall meat dollar sales 18.4% higher and volume sales up 10.3% compared to 2019. Meat sales data, compiled by IRI and reported by Anne Marie Roerink, 210 Analytics, translated into an additional $12.7 billion in meat department sales during the pandemic, which includes an astounding additional $5.7 billion for beef, $1.6 billion for chicken and $1.1 billion for pork than during the same period in 2019. Awesome, numbers for sure, though the gains come at the expense of a crippled restaurant and food service industry which will require years to recover. Read more at Drovers…