Oklahoma man arrested for embezzlement after stealing and selling horses and tack

Clinton Ray Fleming was arrested by special rangers for embezzling more than $46,000.

Clinton Ray Fleming of Cushing, Oklahoma was arrested on felony charges for an embezzlement scheme to steal more than $46,000. The arrest is the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers Cody Hyde and Brad Oliver.

The arrest is built upon a case that Fleming stole $9,550 worth of saddles and tack and sold five registered Quarter Horses valued at more than $28,500 all belonging to his former employer. The investigation revealed Fleming accepted an additional $8,620 as payment for three different registered Quarter Horses and their training, but he never delivered them. Shortly after, Fleming ceased all communication with both victims and fled the area.

Fleming was located by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hyde working on a ranch near Farmersville. Hyde and Oliver obtained consent to search the ranch and recovered $3,950 of his former employer’s tack. Fleming was taken into custody on a felony warrant. He was transported to McKinney and booked in the Collin County jail to later be extradited back to Oklahoma.

The eight horses and some tack have yet to be recovered. The missing horses include a 3-year-old sorrel mare, a dun stallion colt, another sorrel mare, a 10-year-old bay mare, two 5-year-old grey dapple mares, a 4-year-old bay roan and a 6-year-old grey mare.

TSCRA Special Rangers continue to investigate and request potential victims who believe they may have been subject to Fleming’s scheme or individuals with information about the case contact the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775 or Special Ranger Hyde at 918-315-2925.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper, and the Payne County District Attorney’s office for their joint efforts in this investigation to successfully bring the case to prosecution.

