Northern Plains and Texas drought expected to expand into spring

Looking ahead to the latter half of March, rainfall is expected to be above normal for the Corn Belt as a whole. According to data from WeatherTrends360, the heaviest rainfall looks to favor portions of the Corn Belt that are currently drought-free while areas in severe drought see lighter precipitation. Dry to drought conditions are likely to expand across the South-Central U.S., especially Texas, as rainfall continues to run at a deficit. Read the full article at Successful Farming

/ Natural Resources, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Weather

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: