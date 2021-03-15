Northern Plains and Texas drought expected to expand into spring

Looking ahead to the latter half of March, rainfall is expected to be above normal for the Corn Belt as a whole. According to data from WeatherTrends360, the heaviest rainfall looks to favor portions of the Corn Belt that are currently drought-free while areas in severe drought see lighter precipitation. Dry to drought conditions are likely to expand across the South-Central U.S., especially Texas, as rainfall continues to run at a deficit. Read the full article at Successful Farming…