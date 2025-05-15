Nominations now being accepted for the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 15, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, in partnership with the Texas Grazing Lands Coalition, announced that nominations are officially open for the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

This annual award honors Texas cattle raisers who demonstrate outstanding commitment to conservation and land stewardship. It recognizes individuals who lead by example in implementing sustainable practices that protect and enhance the state’s livestock, wildlife and natural resources.

Nominees should exhibit innovative stewardship approaches that also maintain economic viability, with measurable, positive environmental outcomes.

The recipient of the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award will be honored at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in March 2026. The winner will go on to compete for the Region IV Environmental Stewardship Award title and, if awarded, the national title.

Nominations are open to landowners who wish to nominate themselves or to those submitting on behalf of another landowner.

The nomination period runs through July 1.

For complete nomination details and submission guidelines, visit tscra.org/esap.

###