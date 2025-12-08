New TSCRA member benefit through Colonial Life

TSCRA Members Gain Access to Colonial Life Options Through Cattle Raisers Insurance and Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 8, 2025) – Cattle Raisers Insurance (CRI), in partnership with Higginbotham, today announced an expanded suite of benefit options now available exclusively to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) members. These new offerings are provided through Colonial Life, bringing TSCRA members more ways to plan for the unexpected and reduce out-of-pocket costs.

Eligible TSCRA members may elect exclusive dental, vision, life, disability, accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity coverages through Colonial Life. These products can be purchased individually or combined to create a custom plan.

Available products include:

Dental & vision – Dental and orthodontic benefits, eye exams, and eyewear support.

– Dental and orthodontic benefits, eye exams, and eyewear support. Term life & whole life – Flexible life insurance choices to protect families and manage long-term financial responsibilities.

– Flexible life insurance choices to protect families and manage long-term financial responsibilities. Short-term disability – Income replacement if unable to work due to illness or accidents.

– Income replacement if unable to work due to illness or accidents. Accident, critical illness, & hospital indemnity – Cash benefits for unexpected events associated with accidents, critical conditions and hospitalizations.

Colonial Life products are available year-round and are not limited to open enrollment timelines. The product is eligible to active TSCRA members.

To enroll, TSCRA members may contact Fidelity Benefits for quotes and enrollment support by calling 833-383-0099 and providing their membership number. Additional questions and support are available through the Cattle Raisers Insurance and Higginbotham Employee Response Center at 844-765-4222 or [email protected]

To learn about additional member benefits, or to join TSCRA for product eligibility, visit www.tscra.org/join.

