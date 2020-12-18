New strategy in battle against invasive cedars

What if we’ve been going about reclaiming grazing lands from encroachment of invasive eastern red cedar trees all wrong? Rather than dumping endless resources into the worst areas of encroachment, and trying to tackle large cedar trees and clear vast areas, Nebraska rangeland ecologist Dirac Twidwell suggests trying something new. He believes that the best and most efficient use of resources is to start in areas of rangeland where cedar trees are just beginning to invade, clearing those areas first, and then working back into the worst spots. Read more at BEEF magazine… 

Natural Resources, Plants

