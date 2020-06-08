Need help applying for CFAP?

Are you a farmer or rancher whose operation has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic? The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. Applications can be submitted electronically by scanning, emailing, or faxing. Please call your office prior to sending applications electronically. A CFAP Call Center is available for producers who would like additional one-on-one support with the CFAP application process. Please call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance. A CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator is also available to assist with the CFAP application process. This Excel workbook allows you to input information specific to your operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form. More information is available at www.farmers.gov/cfap.