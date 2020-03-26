NCBA urges swift passage of coronavirus relief legislation

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association | March 26, 2020

NCBA President Marty Smith and Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane released the following statements Thursday urging swift passage of the Senate’s coronavirus relief legislation, which will open the door to crucial federal disaster assistance for American beef producers:



NCBA President Marty Smith: “We appreciate the Senators who have been working around the clock to protect America’s economic future. Like members of the Senate, the nation’s beef producers are also hard at work to make certain that America’s grocery shelves are stocked during this challenging time.

“Unfortunately, many cattle producers are losing money while working to keep America’s beef supply moving. We urge the Senate to immediately pass the CARES Act and provide relief for cattlemen and women who are in desperate need of assistance. We hope the House quickly follows suit so this relief can make its way to the nation’s beef producers, who continue to feed America in their period of need.”



NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane: “As soon as this crisis hit, NCBA began working with all segments of the beef supply chain to do whatever was necessary to keep the supplies moving and to keep producers producing. It quickly became obvious that most sectors of the cattle business, including cow-calf, stockers and feedlots, were losing money due to unprecedented market volatility. NCBA immediately acted to secure relief for these affected producers. We appreciate the hard work of Leader McConnell and all the Senators who have crafted this agreement. We’re hopeful that that the full Senate will act swiftly to pass the CARES Act and we expect the U.S. House to provide quick final approval of this much-needed aid to protect America’s cattle producers.”