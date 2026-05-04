Multi-county investigation leads to arrest in livestock theft, check fraud cases

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigation leads to arrest of Ben Lee Johnson.

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 4, 2026) — Ben Lee Johnson, 65, of Montalba, was arrested on felony charges following investigations by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers into livestock theft and issuance of a non-sufficient funds check.

The case began in August 2025, when TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Boone received a report that Johnson failed to pay for cattle purchases totaling $221,730.20 at a local auction barn. Johnson was arrested in November 2025. Following the arrest, a Jasper County grand jury indicted him for theft of livestock March 16.

A second investigation was initiated in early 2026 by Special Ranger Robert Pemberton. Authorities allege Johnson issued a non-sufficient funds check for $31,629.75 Jan. 9, to a livestock auction in Northeast Texas. Johnson failed to remit payment after receiving a formal demand.

Investigators determined Johnson continued to buy and sell cattle at other auction barns while failing to pay outstanding debts.

Based on the investigation, a warrant was issued April 7 and Johnson was arrested April 9, in Limestone County.

The case has been submitted to the district attorney’s office and remains under investigation.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers worked with the Jasper County District Attorney’s Office, Rains County District Attorney’s Office, and sheriff’s offices in Rains, Limestone and Jasper counties.

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