Molly McAdams named executive vice president of the Texas Beef Council

Source: Texas Beef Council | Oct. 8, 2020

Molly K. McAdams, Ph.D., has joined the Texas Beef Council (TBC) as its new executive vice president. McAdams replaces Richard Wortham, who will retire from the position in December after 30 years of leadership with TBC. McAdams will be responsible for providing vision and strategic planning, ensuring TBC’s fiscal health, optimizing staff recruitment and development, overseeing programs, serving as a staff liaison to several committees and numerous other duties.

Molly McAdams

Prior to accepting her new position with the TBC, McAdams was the president and co-founder of Om3, where she used her in-depth knowledge of food and animal science, marketing and manufacturing to help small to mid-sized meat producers grow their businesses. She also spent nearly 13 years with Texas grocery chain H-E-B, starting out as the cooked meats business development manager, then moving on to the director of business management role before eventually becoming vice president of the company’s “Own Brand” and its corporate health and wellness officer.

McAdams is a former member of the National Agricultural Research, Extension, Education and Economics Board, as well as a former member, vice chair and committee chair for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s (NCBA) Product Enhancement Committee. McAdams received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science/meat science from the University of Florida before achieving her doctorate in agriculture from Texas Tech University.

“The role of the executive vice president at the Texas Beef Council is extremely important, and we knew it would be a challenge to replace Richard when he announced his retirement earlier this year,” said Brad Hastings, TBC chairman from Amarillo. “Molly brings many years of beef industry experience to the table, as well as a truly entrepreneurial spirit. Her fresh perspective and outlook will be invaluable as we continue to drive the Texas beef industry forward in the years ahead.”

