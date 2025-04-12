McFaddin Ranch honored with 2025 Texas Environmental Stewardship Award 

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 12, 2025) – McFaddin Ranch was presented with the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo held in Fort Worth April 11-13. The award recognized exceptional stewardship and innovation of the South Texas cattle ranch.

McFaddin Ranch is a living testament to the resilience and innovation of Texas ranching. Founded in 1877, James Alfred McFaddin purchased 32,500 acres between the Guadalupe and San Antonio Rivers, establishing a ranching legacy that has persisted for nearly 150 years.

“McFaddin Ranch is a powerful example of how Texas ranching heritage can evolve while staying true to its roots,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Second Vice President Dan Gattis, who presented the award. “Their dedication to responsible land management and long-term sustainability is something we’re proud to recognize.”

To achieve sustainable cattle production in their challenging Gulf Coast environment, McFaddin Ranch developed the Victoria Braford, a three-quarter Hereford, one-quarter Brahman cross, to enhance heat tolerance and hardiness. Toward the same goal, under Bob McCan’s leadership, they also implement a rotational grazing system to preserve and restore the native coastal prairie.

“Their ranching practices make their dedication to integrating research-proven strategies to enhance sustainability clear,” Gattis said. “By considering economics, the environment and social climate, their complimentary practices will allow this family legacy to continue strong into the sixth generation.”

This 2025 Texas Environmental Stewardship Award is presented as a joint effort between Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Grazing Land Coalition. As the 2025 winner, McFaddin Ranch will compete among other outstanding ranchers for the 2025 Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

