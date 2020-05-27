May 28 is National Beef Burger Day!

Nothing says summer quite like the smell and sound of real beef sizzling on the grill, and there’s no better time to enjoy a juicy burger than on May 28 for National Beef Burger Day. Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is kicking off the Summer Grilling Season by partnering with National Day Calendar to upgrade National Hamburger Day to National Beef Burger Day, a special occasion for families across the country to come together and celebrate their love of real beef burgers. Participate in a Facebook competition to boast about  burgers using the hashtag #BeefBurgerBrag, get popular burger recipes and spread the word about beef. Read more at beefitswhatsofrdinner…
 

