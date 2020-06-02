MarketAlley: The fake cash market may be over

The South continued to trade more cattle than the previous week. Three packers participated in the cash market with most cash trade in the range of $115 to $120. The North’s cash trade continued to have a wider range. The cash market was $111 to $118 live and dressed cattle ranged from $175 to $189. Cargill was the only packer to continue to purchase cattle at $120. National Beef announced that all grid cattle harvested this week would have all discounts applied and would be priced off the average instead of a set price. Tyson is accepting both grid cattle and cash cattle. Tyson turned down some cattle last week that they thought are now too big, which is a huge concern that other feeders may encounter in the near future. Read more at Drovers

