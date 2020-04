Market Alley: Packing plant bottleneck continues to plague cattle feeders

The cash fed cattle market continued on a dismal decline last week. In the South the cash market ranged from $100 early in the week to $95 as the week went on. As with previous weeks, the industry continues to have a bottleneck getting cattle out of the yards and into the plants, therefore, the number that was traded was very limited. Read more at Drovers…