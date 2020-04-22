Managing through feed supply disruptions

The events of the last few weeks have certainly created a host of unintended consequences and challenges. One of the latest issues to pop up has been the changes in the distillers grains marketplace. COVID-19 mitigation measures have dramatically reduced miles driven in the U.S. and consequently reduced the amount of ethanol produced. Many plants have either reduced output or are considering similar measures. A side effect of all these actions is reduced supply of distillers grains on the market, markedly higher prices for all forms of distillers, and potential availability issues. Read more at the South Dakokta State University Extension…

