Managed Lands Deer Program enrollment is now open for 2021-22

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department | April 6, 2021

Enrollment in the Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP) is now open for the 2021-22 hunting season. Open enrollment for the MLDP Conservation Option runs from April 5 through June 15 this year while the Harvest Option opens May 1 and runs through Sept. 1. New this year, fees are being charged for each enrollment option. Enrollments and fee payments can all be made through Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Land Management Assistance online system. Payments can be made by credit card only.

Enrollment fees for each MLDP option are as follows:

Conservation Option:

  • Standalone Property: $300 for the first management unit, $30 for each additional management unit
  • Aggregate Site: $300
  • Wildlife Management Cooperative member: $30 per management unit 

Harvest Option:

  • Standalone Property: $30 per management unit
  • Aggregate Site: $30 

The Land Management Assistance online system will require landowners hoping to enroll to create an account and draw a property boundary. An email address is required for the landowner and any designated agents the landowner may assign to the account.

MLDP is a program intended to foster and support sound management and stewardship of native wildlife and wildlife habitats on private lands in Texas. Deer harvest is an important aspect of habitat management and conservation. Landowners enrolled in either the MLDP Harvest Option or Conservation Option can take advantage of extended season lengths and property-specific customized harvest opportunities.

The Harvest Option is an automated, ’do-it-yourself’ option for MLDP participation that provides landowners with a deer harvest recommendation, tag issuance and general guidance about wildlife and wildlife habitat management. Participation in the Harvest Option does not require habitat management practices, deer population data or the participant to work directly with a TPWD wildlife biologist.

The Conservation Option offers program participants the opportunity to work with a TPWD biologist to receive customized, ranch-specific habitat and deer harvest recommendations and MLDP tag issuance for white-tailed deer and/or mule deer. This option does require the reporting of certain types of deer data as well as completion of specific habitat management practices each year to participate and remain in the program.

MLDP participation is completely voluntary. Once enrolled, program participants must meet MLDP requirements for the full year of enrollment.

Learn more about MLDP on the TPWD website. 

/ The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA, Wildlife

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: