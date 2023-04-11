Man faces felony charges in Robertson County cattle theft case

After five years, Heath Thomas Curry was caught for stealing and selling cattle.

Heath Thomas Curry of Falls County was arrested and charged with felony theft of livestock. The charges filed are the result of an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Steven Jeter.

In February, Special Ranger Jeter received a call from a Nebraska rancher with a cow-calf operation in Robertson County, Texas. For the past five years, the rancher had employed Curry to serve as the ranch manager, overseeing daily operations and annual shipments of annual calf crops to Nebraska. The rancher noticed his calf crop was diminishing, and conducted an audit where he discovered missing cattle.

Jeter initiated an investigation, searching for cattle matching the rancher’s description at area livestock auction barns.

After reviewing TSCRA inspection records, Jeter discovered Curry sold branded and unbranded cattle in his own name at multiple livestock auction barns in the area. Jeter confirmed with the rancher, the cattle sold belonged to the rancher, not Curry.

Curry was arrested and taken to the Robertson County jail where he was later charged and released on a $50,000 bond.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger team would like to thank the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and the Robertson County District Attorney’s Office for their joint effort in the investigation.

