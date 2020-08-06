Make disaster preparations before the storm is on its way

Now is a good time to make storm preparations and double-check that your ranch disaster plan is in place. Hurricanes and tropical storms can cause flooding, high winds and severe weather far inland from the coast, and utilities can be affected for weeks. Taking steps now to prepare will save you valuable time once the storm headed your way. Texas A&M AgrLife Extension’s Disaster Education Network has preparedness and recovery resources specifically for ranchers and livestock owners. Get more info on preparing for hurricanes, floods and more at texashelp.tamu.edu… 

