Livestock producers get lion share of COVID-19 ag aid

The $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to support farmers and ranchers during the COVID-19 pandemic, was announced Friday night and includes a significant share of the funds for livestock producers who have been hit especially hard.

The total aid package includes $16 billion in direct payments for farmers and ranchers, funded using the $9.5 billion emergency program included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $6.5 billion in Credit Commodity Corporation (CCC) funding. It also includes $3 billion in purchases of agriculture products, including meat, dairy and produce to support producers and provide food to those in need.

USDA will work with local food and regional distributors to deliver food to food banks, as well as community and faith-based organizations to provide food to those in need. Read more at BEEF Magazine…