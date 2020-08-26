Livestock and pet owner hurricane preparations

Source: Texas Animal Health Commission | Aug. 26, 2020

As the state prepares for Hurricane Laura to make landfall along the Texas-Louisiana border, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) encourages animal owners to take the necessary precautions to protect their animals and themselves from anticipated heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flash flooding.

“Texans should heed all guidance from local officials and remain vigilant against this hurricane to keep themselves and their animals safe,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC executive director. “It is critical that livestock and companion animal owners in the path of the storm make a plan, prepare, and take action before the hurricane makes landfall.”

Livestock: Hurricane Preparedness

Know the types of flood risk in your area.Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

Make an evacuation plan to identify routes and safe locations (higher elevation) for your livestock.

Maintain an inventory of the livestock on your ranch.

Have identification for all livestock (ear tags, tattoos, brands).

Identify alternate water or power sources.

Put together an emergency go kit for your livestock.

Call 2-1-1 for animal and human shelter information.

If you come across stray livestock or down fences, contact your local sheriff’s department.

If your animal needs medical assistance, contact your local veterinarian.

To find out more about livestock preparation click here to download a fact sheet.

Pets: Hurricane Preparedness

Know the types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information.

If you evacuate, take your pets with you.

Call 2-1-1 for animal and human shelter information.

Take a pet carrier or crate for transport and safekeeping.

Put together an emergency go kit for your animals.

Use a microchip or collar ID with up-to-date contact information.

Know where to look for your pet if they are afraid so that you can evacuate faster if needed.

Carry a picture of you and your pet in the event of separation.

If you come across stray pets, contact your local animal control.

If your pet needs medical assistance, contact your local veterinarian.

To find out more about pet preparation, click here to download a fact sheet.

For more hurricane information visit https://gov.texas.gov/hurricane. For additional animal preparedness information, visit https://www.tahc.texas.gov/emergency/index.html