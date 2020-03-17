A letter from Robert McKnight about COVID-19

Dear TSCRA members and friends,

No doubt the COVID-19, or coronavirus, pandemic has impacted your lives and businesses over the last week — as it has each of ours. We want you to know at Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), we’re working hard to continue to protect the ranching way of life, while also doing our part to keep our members, staff and communities healthy and safe.

Like other businesses, we’re carefully following all appropriate safety procedures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments. We’ve converted all scheduled in-person meetings to conference calls, implemented work-from-home policies, social distancing practices and enhanced our cleaning practices. During this time, both of our offices in Fort Worth and Austin are closed to visitors. We’ll be monitoring the situation closely and will make changes as they develop.

Please be patient when trying to reach us. We remain available to help you with any questions or needs that may arise. You may also reach any of TSCRA staff via email. A complete list of TSCRA staff members and email addresses can be found HERE.

During these challenging times, as always, we are here for you. We have weathered a lot of storms over our 143-year history and we’ll make it through this one.

Please don’t hesitate to reach out if we can help.

Sincerely,

Robert E. McKnight

President, TSCRA