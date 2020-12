Legendary 6666 Ranch for sale in West Texas

One of the largest and most historic ranches in Texas is for sale. The 6666’s Ranch and all of its 266,255-plus acres is now on the market, with a combined asking price of more than $320 million. The owner Anne Marion, who assumed management of the 6666 Ranch in 1980, died on Feb. 11. The terms of her will dictated all of her ranching operations would be sold. Read more at Lubbock Online…