Lab data mart webpage and map updated



The NRCS National Soil Survey Center recently released geochemical data to the interactive map “National Cooperative Soil Survey (NCSS) Soil Characterization.” The map links to a national database of soil characterization data and allows you to locate pedons that have been analyzed. A pedon is the smallest unit of soil containing all the soil horizons of a particular soil type. Clicking on a pedon location in the map enables you to access lab data about that pedon. The map gives users nationwide a means to view Soil data that can be used by farmers, ranchers, landowners, and more. Read more…