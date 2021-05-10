Know your quality grades to get the most out of steak season

Grocery meat counters are filled with beef steaks labeled Choice, and while many consumers rightfully associate the label as a good choice for grilling or the stovetop, they might not be familiar with industry quality standards behind the designation. A beef steak’s tenderness, juiciness and flavor all affect its palatability, or the degree to which food and fluids are deemed desirable and satisfying to a person’s palate, said Earl Ward, Oklahoma State University Extension area livestock specialist for northeastern Oklahoma. Click here to read more…