Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation accepting donations for ranchers impacted by tornado

Donations for Kentucky ranchers are now being collected, following a catastrophic tornadic event that occurred over the weekend.

In an email to Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Nikki Whitaker, membership coordinator for the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, said the main tornado was 200 miles long, but there were two other tornados that touched down in Kentucky and all together more than 25 counties were impacted.

Whitaker said there are two ways to help: make a monetary donation to the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation (all donations will be used to help local producers) or by directly donating goods.

Monetary donations can be made by calling 859-278-0899, through PayPal or by mail at Kentucky Cattlemen’s Foundation Tornado Relief, 176 Pasadena Drive, Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503.

Material donations should be coordinated with the Hardin County Extension Office at 270-765-4121. A list of goods needed follows: