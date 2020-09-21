Keeping an eye on Beta

Tropical Storm Beta isn’t in any hurry to make landfall somewhere along the Texas Gulf early this week. While this isn’t a particularly strong windstorm, the potential for a long-duration rainfall event exists from the middle Texas coast into Southeast Louisiana. There is also the danger of life-threatening storm surge near times of high tide, so residents in those areas should pay attention to advice given by local authorities. Click here for the latest from the National Hurricane Center.

