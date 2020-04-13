JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley closes indefinitely amid COVID-19 breakout at facility

According to Denver 7 News, the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colorado, will remain closed indefinitely after two workers died of the novel coronavirus. On Monday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he had talked with the vice president of JBS and that the plant would be closing “for a period of time.”

As of now, there is no evidence that customers may be at risk if they purchased meat that had been at the facility, Polis said.

Last week, JBS said it planned to invest $1 million in testing for its workers and to clean and sterilize the entire plant before it reopened on Tuesday. A couple days later, they canceled the testing altogether. And less than a day after that, Polis announced that the plant would close until further notice.

Polis said he is not worried about this short-term closure impacting the food supply.

“I’m confident that by prioritizing national food security, there will be no disruptions to the food supply,” he said.

