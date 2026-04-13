Jacksboro man arrested for theft of livestock in Young and Archer counties

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigation leads to the arrest of Will Tackett.

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 13, 2026) — A Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers investigation has resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old Jacksboro man for theft of livestock involving 43 head of cattle in Young and Archer counties.

Will Tackett was arrested April 8, by Special Ranger Cliff Swofford and charged with theft of livestock, a third-degree felony.

The investigation began in February 2026 after a report that cattle owned by a former employer had been unlawfully sold. During the investigation, Swofford gathered evidence and witness statements indicating Tackett took possession of 43 head of yearling heifers and steers between Jan. 5 and Feb. 23.

Authorities determined Tackett transported the cattle to a sale barn and sold them without authorization, receiving more than $87,000 in proceeds.

Swofford, along with Special Ranger Zach Havens, interviewed Tackett, who confessed to the theft.

The case remains under investigation.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association would like to thank the Young County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Game Warden Josh Espinoza and the Jacksboro Police Department for their assistance in this case.