It’s what’s for dinner: Beef pot roast with cider gravy and maple sweet potatoes



This pot roast recipe is sure to warm you and your family on a cold day. To make it even better, this heart healthy pot roast recipe come with gravy and potatoes. This Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. recipe is certified by the American Heart Association®. Click here to get the recipe from beefitswhatsfordinner.com…