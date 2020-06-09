Is your county under a burn ban?

Do you know if your county is under a burn ban? Besides restricting activities that include open flame, a ban could also affect outdoor work such as welding, depending on your location. Burn bans in Texas are enacted at the local level, so the most up-to-date information would come from your county commissioner’s office. Find information on county websites here. The Texas A&M Forest Service offers an interactive map that displays counties under burn bans as reported to them. Visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/TexasBurnBans for more information.

To check on a burn ban status in Oklahoma, visit http://www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-info. Each County Board of County Commissioners is required by law to notify a number of entities, including Oklahoma Forestry Services, on the same day that any burn ban resolution is passed either placing a ban in effect or canceling such ban. This website reflects only those counties which have informed OFS of the status of such a resolution.