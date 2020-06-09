Is your county under a burn ban?

Do you know if your county is under a burn ban? Besides restricting activities that include open flame, a ban could also affect outdoor work such as welding, depending on your location. Burn bans in Texas are enacted at the local level, so the most up-to-date information would come from your county commissioner’s office. Find information on county websites here. The Texas A&M Forest Service offers an interactive map that displays counties under burn bans as reported to them. Visit tfsweb.tamu.edu/TexasBurnBans for more information. 

To check on a burn ban status in Oklahoma, visit http://www.forestry.ok.gov/burn-ban-info. Each County Board of County Commissioners is required by law to notify a number of entities, including Oklahoma Forestry Services, on the same day that any burn ban resolution is passed either placing a ban in effect or canceling such ban. This website reflects only those counties which have informed OFS of the status of such a resolution.  

/ General

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: