Innovations in Bovine Respiratory Disease prediction

Researchers use new technology to target treatment

It’s deadly. It’s costly. And we haven’t made significant progress in fighting its effects in nearly a half-century of battle.

“BRD is still the 800-pound gorilla in the room as far as disease and animal health in the feedlot is concerned,” West Texas A&M University animal scientist John T. Richeson says. Richeson is a member of the university’s Feedlot Research Group with a focus on the relationship of management, nutrition, physiological stress and immunomodulation — interventions aimed at modifying the immune response — on bovine respiratory disease, or BRD, in cattle.

According to Richeson, the respiratory disease is responsible for about 80% of all morbidity and more than half of all mortality in the feedlot industry. A July 2020 research paper from Oklahoma State University tagged feedlot and stocker backgrounding death loss due to BRD alone at a $274.84 million economic loss. The total annual loss due to BRD, including treatment costs, reduced performance, reduced carcass value and death loss, has been estimated to be nearly $1 billion.

“We’ve been fighting this disease for more than 50 years, and it’s still the most prevalent and economically impactful disease we face,” Richeson says. “The BRD mortality rate is the same today as it was 30 years ago.”

Research and evolving technology surrounding early diagnosis and treatment of the disease holds promise, but it still doesn’t address a key factor in its cause: stress due to marketing, movement and co-mingling young animals.

“Everybody is cautious to lay blame on the system itself because it’s the system we have. And it’s a big, complicated system that is difficult to change,” Richeson says. In a 2015 research paper, Richeson and Samuel Ives noted there is an average of 15 middlemen between the rancher and the consumer.

In a July 2020 paper published in Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Oklahoma State University economist Derrell Peel noted the general movement of cattle from small cow-calf herds dispersed across the country to large, geographically concentrated feedlots “implies much assembly, sorting, commingling and shipping of cattle. Thus, the stressors associated with BRD are an integral and inevitable component of beef cattle production.”

The same paper noted feedlots were spending an excess of $75 million annually on BRD treatments. Nearly 60% of all feedlots use metaphylaxis — mass medication on an arrival group in advance of an expected outbreak — to prevent respiratory disease, particularly on lighter, higher-risk cattle.

The success of preventative metaphylaxis has continued to offer economic incentive for feeders to purchase high-risk cattle at a lower price which, in effect, may continue to disincentivize shifts to proven disease preventative measures at the cow-calf level.

None of these systematic issues have changed over the past several decades, which may start to explain why the prevalence and negative economic impact to the larger industry has remained unmoved, Richeson says. What has changed, he notes, is consumer perception and regulatory tolerance for antimicrobial use in food animals.

That increased scrutiny, Ives and Richeson wrote, may cause feedlot producers to consider more judicious, targeted use of antimicrobials, particularly when it comes to metaphylactic use.